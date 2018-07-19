Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd's blacklist lawsuit

Actress Ashley Judd filed a defamation suit in the month of April accusing Harvey Weinstein of retaliating against her because she refused his sexual advances. Amid the controversy, Weinstein’s lawyers have now asked a federal judge to throw the lawsuit, claiming it to be a ‘bargain’ that allowed him to touch her if she ‘won an Academy Award in one of his films.’

The allegation however was denied by Judd’s attorney who said that the actress was simply trying to escape Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

“Mr. Weinstein’s arguments seeking to escape the consequences of his despicable misconduct are not only baseless, they are offensive. We look forward to opposing his flawed motion, moving forward with discovery into his outrageous behavior and proving to a jury that Mr. Weinstein maliciously damaged Ms. Judd’s career because she resisted his sexual advances,” said Theodore J. Boutrous, Judd’s attorney.

Judd sued Weinstein in April saying that he harmed her career by persuading director Peter Jackson from casting her in The Lord Of The Rings in 1998 calling the actress a ‘nightmare’ to work with and that she should be avoided ‘at all costs.’ Following which Weinstein argued that even if he did make such a statement while the actress was being considered for the movie, it doesn’t qualify as ‘defamative’.

His lawyers also argued that Weinstein’s alleged conduct was not harassment because it was not ‘severe or pervasive.’

As per the reports, Weinstein has faced accusations from more than 80 women including such stars as Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow Rose McGowan and many more whose stories sparked the social media #MeToo campaign.