Harvey Weinstein can heave a sigh of relief, NY prosecutors drop his financial fraud case

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been set free in a financial fraud case associated with the settlement of payments made to women who accused him of sexual assault. New York’s Manhattan district attorney has decided to not pursue a fraud case and to not investigate further into whether or not Weinstein used company finances to pay his alleged victims.

"The fact that the District Attorney's Office has officially closed their investigation does not surprise me in the least," Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement. "I have been explaining to them for almost a year that this inquiry was a mindless voyage as Mr. Weinstein never defrauded any company or person and always paid his own bills, or after the fact, by agreement, reimbursed the company for any personal expense. Had they listened to me early on, it would have saved the District Attorney a lot of time and money," he concluded.

More than 80 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan accused the producer of sexual assault. Some even accused him of threatening them to ruin their careers after they allegedly refused his sexual advances.

Weinstein, who has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, was arrested back in the month of May.