image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Harvey Weinstein can heave a sigh of relief, NY prosecutors drop his financial fraud case

Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein can heave a sigh of relief, NY prosecutors drop his financial fraud case

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 27 2018, 10.47 am
back
Angelina JolieControversiesEntertainmentGwyneth PaltrowHARVEY WEINSTEINhollywoodnewsRose McGowan
nextAvengers 4: Is the trailer release day already here?
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra defends bridal shower dress made by Harvey Weinstein’s ex

Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual assault by an aspiring actress

Priyanka Chopra lends support to Harvey Weinstein’s ex