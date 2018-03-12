Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue installed in Hollywood ahead of Oscars, now removed due to rain

Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards, a golden statue of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in a bathrobe has been created in Hollywood. The installation, which earlier appeared on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday has been created by artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe.

Plastic Jesus said that it took two months to create such a life-sized sculpture. While he is known for his work showcasing the darker sides of the glamour industry, Monroe has already created naked Donald Trump statues. This artwork titled Casting Couch depicts Weinstein sitting on a couch in a silk robe clutching an Oscar statue. The installation was placed at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, near the Dolby Theatre where the Academy Awards will be held. However, as per latest reports, it has been removed from its Hollywood Boulevard location by its creators due to rain and won’t be re-installed in time for Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Courtesy: Firstpost

"Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry," Plastic Jesus wrote in the caption of a photo on Instagram.

"His power and influence was almost without compare. For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignore or worse,” he added.

He also said, “Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up its act. The life-size sculpture took 2 months to produce with Ginger taking care of the head and upper body, initially a casting was taken from a similar sized friend and then Ginger skillfully moulded the face to match Weinstein’s bloated, unshaven appearance.”

Once, one of the most influential men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been facing accusations of sexual misconduct including rape from more than 70 women. However, Weinstein denies his involvement in any sort of non-consensual sex with anyone. As per latest reports, his company will now be run by a largely female board after businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet invested $500m for its assets.