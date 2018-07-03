Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges in New York City

The law is catching up with Harvey Weinstein and how! On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr. announced that the disgraced producer had been indicted on three additional felony charges of sexual misconduct, two of which carry a potential life sentence.

In May, Weinstein was indicted on charges of first-and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree criminal sex act in a second case, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. He surrendered to authorities and was arraigned shortly after. According to the DA’s announcement on July 2, the grand jury has now added to those charges an additional count of a first-degree criminal sexual act for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9693441a)

Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, in New York. The movie mogul turned himself in at a police precinct earlier Friday

Sexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 25 May 2018

“The superseding indictment is the result of a month-long, ongoing investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the New York City Police Department,” the DA’s announcement noted.

A statement from Vance characterized the new charges as “some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” and that the indictment is “the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.” Vance’s statement notes that the investigation is still ongoing, and urges other survivors of “the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged” to come forward.

Weinstein is currently free on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty and his trial date has not been set yet.