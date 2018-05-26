Harvey Weinstein is charged with rape, released on bail, but must wear a tag

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was on May 25, charged on first and third-degree rape, and committing a first-degree criminal sexual act. The charges came seven months after several women came up with harrowing stories of sexual abuse that they faced from Weinstein. The charges filed against him on May 25, came from two women.

Weinstein denied charges of sexual misconduct and his lawyer asserted that he would not plead guilty.

Though several websites claim that Weinstein was released with a bail bond of $1 million, CNN reports the amount to be $10 million. Weinstein was ordered to wear an electronic tag.

Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan police station on May 25, where his mugshots and fingerprints were taken. He was led to the court with handcuffs.

The New York Police Department said in a statement that Weinstein was “was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women".

At the court, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said Weinstein used his ‘position, money and power’ to get women into ‘situations where he was able to violate them sexually." This is the first official criminal charge levied on Weinstein. He already faces a number of civil lawsuits.

The MeToo movement in Hollywood began with several women from the US film industry speaking out against sexual assault made by Weinstein. The movement got a worldwide attention and women from many parts of the world opened up about their stories.

Prominent women such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Lysette Anthony and others spoke out against Weinstein.