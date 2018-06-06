Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges, lawyer plans to fight

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has pled not guilty to the charges of rape and criminal sexual acts in a hearing that was scheduled on June 5. Weinstein’s lawyer even said that he would try to beat the case before it goes to trial, reports AP. Weinstein arrived at the court amidst a number of journalists and answered the judge in a series of yes and no replies when he was asked if he knew his rights.

Within a span of forty minutes, Weinstein was back in his car, without answering any questions posed by the scores of reporters around him. Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, told reporters that his case was "imminently defensible".

Harvey Weinstein, second left, accompanied by his attorney Benjamin Brafman, third left, arrives for his appearance in Supreme Court, in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

"I think today is the first day of this process. We begin our fight now," he told reporters. He also added that the defence would include trying to get the prosecutors to drop the case.

Harvey Weinstein, left, and his attorney Benjamin Brafman leave court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Last week, a jury had accused Weinstein on sexual misconduct charges involving two women. One of the victims said the producer had raped her in a hotel room. The other alleged victim accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

Harvey Weinstein, leaves his appearance in Supreme Court, in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Weinstein is currently out on a $1 million bail. A judge had ordered the two side back to the court last year in September.