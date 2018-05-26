Harvey Weinstein rape case: Producer in court, here's what happened

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein charged with first and third-degree rape and committing a first-degree criminal sexual act. The charges came months after several women came up with stories of sexual abuse they faced from him. The charges filed against him on May 25, came from two separate women. Upon arriving at the Manhattan police station, Weinstein had his mugshots and fingerprints taken. He was led to the court with handcuffs.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Prominent women such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Lysette Anthony and others spoke out against Weinstein.

In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein, center, is escorted into New York County Criminal Court in New York on Friday, May 25, 2018. Weinstein was arraigned Friday on rape and other charges in the first criminal prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him that sparked a national reckoning over sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

At the court, the prosecutor charged that Weinstein used his influential status to get women into ‘situations where he was able to violate them sexually." Weinstein already faces a number of civil lawsuits though this is the first criminal charge against him. Weinstein was released with a bail bond of $1 million and was ordered to wear an electronic tag.

Benjamin Brafman, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, leaves the New York County Criminal Court building after Weinstein appeared on charges of sexual misconduct, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein turned himself into authorities Friday morning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Benjamin Brafman, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, speaks to reporters outside of the New York County Criminal Court building after Weinstein appeared on charges of sexual misconduct, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein turned himself into authorities Friday morning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

