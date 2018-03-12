Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer defends him, says sex to advance career is not rape

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer defended his client’s alleged sexual misconduct calling it a part of Hollywood’s culture. He said that ‘casting couch’ is a distasteful tradition but it is not illegal. “The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein,” said lawyer Benjamin Brafman to the Times of London.

"If a woman decides that she needs to have sex with a Hollywood producer in order to advance her career and actually does it and finds the whole thing offensive, that's not rape," Brafman had said. 'You made a conscious decision that you're willing to do something that is personally offensive in order to advance your career. Now, however offensive the whole saga may be on both of your parts, that's not a crime.'

Over 70 women accused Weinstein of a range of sexual offences including rape. The producer denied having any sort of non-consensual sex with anyone but had apologised for 'the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past'.

Some of the actresses who filed cases against Weinstein claimed that they were invited to a casting meeting with Weinstein and were then subjected to sexual proposals.

"There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there," wrote Heather Graham, as she recalled casting meetings with Weinstein in an article for Variety.

Weinstein has kept it low after allegations against him surfaced. He rarely denied specific allegations and is not usually seen in public – this move comes after Brafman advised him to do so.