Hat’s the way! Here are the fascinators that fascinated us at the Royal Wedding

A Royal Wedding isn’t an everyday affair. It’s an extravagant event that happens once in a while, and when it does, it sweeps the world off its feet. Something similar happened when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wed. From the day it was decided to the day it happened, everything made the headlines.

Apart from being the beautiful day of witnessing a person of royalty taking vows with a loved one, a royal wedding of Britain is also when one gets to witness fashion in all its regal glory. From the biggest of fashion faux pas to the ones that break the meter, they are all here. And this time, our eyes are on the HATS, which form an integral part of the ceremony. So which are the hats at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding that won our hearts? Take a look.

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen never fails. Her Highness wore a chartreuse Angela Kelly top hat which had a purple sinamay across the crown.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker

The stunning Duchess of Cambridge who just became a mother for the third time, donned a pale yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy. On the other hand, a gorgeously feathered pale pink headgear was the choice of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker.

Princess Beatrice

The paps had a field day with her headgear at Prince William’s wedding. However, the Princess of York went minimal this time with a navy headband.

Doria Ragland

Like her daughter, the bride Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland too went minimal and wore a small headpiece by Stephen Jones.

Amal Clooney

The gorgeous Amal Clooney arrived with husband George Clooney in a beautiful yellow dress, and paired the same with a canary yellow hat.

Victoria Beckham

The stunning ex-Spice Girl made an appearance with hubby David Beckham, and floored us with a navy blue fascinator with netting that sparkled.

Serena Williams

The acclaimed Tennis star made an appearance in a beautiful pink dress which she paired with a pink ruffled fascinator.

Oprah Winfrey

She nails everything she decides to step into. Oprah’s hat game was totally amazing as she donned one decorated with roses and feathers, and flaunted it like a boss.

Hat’s the way to turn up to a Royal Wedding.