He is my only child: Hollywood stars create a heart-wrenching video, share story of immigrant mother whose child was taken away

"He is my only child". Four words, one sentence. The gravity could break a heart into zillions. A mother, away from her child, carries in a grief, incomparable and unshareable. But the least this world can do is to stand by her. Hollywood is doing that. Around 30 celebrities have come forward to lend shoulders to Mirian, whose 18-month-old baby was taken away from her, thanks to Donald Trump Government's zero-tolerance policy.

Ryan Reynolds, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Amy Schumer along with others have come up with a video, and titled it as 'My Name is Mirian'. Mirian wrote a letter to Trump, which is read by them. They narrate Mirian's story and we come to know why they left Hondurus.

"I brought my son to the United States so that we could seek protection from violence in Honduras, We fled Honduras after the military tear-gased our home," actor Lena Waithe reads.

"The US officers then told me that they were taking my son from me...they did not provide any reason," narrates Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I need to be able to hold him and reassure him that he is safe and that his mother is here for him," says Gyllenhaal.

Trump's zero-tolerance police seeking a prosecution on adult immigrants came to an end after meeting with global outrage. But what about the over 2000 children who are away from their parents, the warmth of home and the sense of minimum security?