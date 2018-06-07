Head over heels! Jennifer Lawrence finds love in an art gallerist from New York

With monsoon showers already in, it seems like the season of love has finally arrived. Whether it's Gigi and Zayn or Bella Hadid rekindling with The Weeknd, romance is all over the place. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is Jennifer Lawrence. Gossip mongers are munching over the stories of this Hollywood babe finding love in an art gallerist from New York.

According to a story in pagesix, the two were introduced to each other by J Law's BFF, Laura Simpson. A source close to the online portal revealed, "They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

And now talking about Jen's mystery man, his name is Cooke Maroney, 33, who formerly worked in the established Gagosian gallery and is well known for being a part of high-end art openings in and around the city.

Although Jen's representatives are being tight-lipped on the matter, The Hunger Games hottie was previously in a relationship with Darren Aronofsky before they parted ways in November last year. Not that she has officially revealed about her newfound romance, but we just hope that this bit of news is true.