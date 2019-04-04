Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Almas Khateeb April 04 2019, 3.36 pm April 04 2019, 3.36 pm

The man who immortalised the crowned prince of criminal insanity, the Joker, onscreen was the late Heath Ledger. He would have turned 40 today had he not died under controversial-yet-tragic circumstances. The last film he did was 2018's The Dark Knight that grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office at a time it wasn’t commonplace for comic book adaptations and superhero films to do so. Ledger posthumously won numerous accolades for his path-breaking performance as Joker. He defined the modern villain and the film scored eight Academy Award nominations. Ledger reportedly died of an "accidental intoxication" of prescribed medication. While an ardent Heath Ledger fan can write pages about his Joker and The Dark Knight, here are a few other films to enjoy on his birthday (4th April) to hold the tears back.

A teen rom-com, this film went onto to become a cult hit that is still culturally relevant and will be forever as it is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of The Shrew. Ledger played the quintessential bad boy in the film that falls in love with his polar opposite. 10 Things I Hate About You is considered to be years ahead of it's time for speaking about sexual politics and gender inequalities.

Lords of Dogtown is at #417 on the Empire list of "The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time". This 2005 release was American coming-of-age biographical drama that follows a group of young skateboarders in Venice Beach, California during the mid-1970s. The Central Ohio Film Critics Association named Heath Ledger Actor of the Year for this film.

The 2005 film depicted a complicated emotional and sexual relationship between characters played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2018, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Heath Ledger as the 18th Century playboy, Casanova, won accolades across the globe for his film shone light upon European customs and norms of the time that were intricately woven with the social life of the time. Religion, sexuality and the romantic notions of love depend on each other to make this film one of Ledger's finer performances.

The film follows a peasant named William, played by Heath Ledger, who poses as a knight and competes in tournaments, winning accolades and acquiring friendships with such historical figures as Edward the Black Prince and Geoffrey Chaucer. The story is told in an anachronistic style with many modern references.