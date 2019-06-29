In Com Staff June 29 2019, 6.11 pm June 29 2019, 6.11 pm

According to The Hollywood Reporter, British actor Henry Cavill has been cast as Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming film Enola Holmes. The film focuses on Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, and she will be played by Eleven herself from Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown.

Of course, Enola has also inherited the detective-gene and will go on adventures of her own. The film will be based on the novels by author Nancy Springer, in a script from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scriptwriter Jack Thorne. Also reported to have been cast alongside Brown are Oscar-nominee Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother, along with Killing Eve star Harry Bradbeer. The future of Cavill in the role of Superman is much more uncertain as he's been reported to have been cut from the role. He recently finished filming his role as the lead of the Netflix series The Witcher and won positive reviews for his villainous turn in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Millie Bobby Brown, meanwhile, can next be seen returning to her breakthrough role as Eleven in the new season of Stranger Things, which begins on July 4, 2019. The new episodes will see Eleven attempt to live life as a normal teenager, but a new threat emerges with a connection to Billy (Dacre Montgomery).