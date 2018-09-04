Henry Cavill turns witcher for Netflix

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor Henry Cavill is all set to star in Netflix’s original series titled The Witcher. The series is based on the book with the same name written by Polish writer, Andrzej Sapkowski. It is a fantasy saga and Cavill plays the role of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter. Netflix took to their Facebook account to announce the casting of Henry Cavill.

It will be an eight-episode series, and we are sure fans of Cavill are keen to watch him as the witcher.

It was announced last year that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be writing the series and will also be the executive producer and showrunner of the series. Hissrich took to Twitter to reveal how Cavill came on-board for the series. She has revealed that the actor had green lit the project even before the script was ready.

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

The series will be directed by Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia and Charlotte Brändström. Sakharov will be helming the first four episodes, and Garcia and Brändström, will direct two episodes each.

Talking about Cavill’s movies, he was last seen on the big screen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout alongside Tom Cruise. His next release will be Nomis, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci.