Here’s a chance to have tea with Notting Hill star Hugh Grant

Fans of the 1999 film Notting Hill are in for a pleasant surprise. Two lucky fans will soon be treated to tea, in the true British style, with actor Hugh Grant in London’s Notting Hill as part of a charity drive. In honour of the Red Nose Day USA, Emma Freud, wife of Notting Hill director Richard Curtis, announced the competition through Twitter. The winner of the competition will be flown to London to meet Curtis, who also wrote the romantic comedy.

The winners will have the best day of their lives as they will be taken around the various significant locations shown in the film, including Portobello Road Market and William Thacker’s bookshop. Finally, there will be a picnic lunch with Hugh Grant, the main lead in the film, in a park in Notting Hill itself.

The day will end with the winner staying over at the expensive Ritz hotel, which is the same location where Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts, bunked in the film. The offer extends only to residents in America, though.

Released in 1999, Notting Hill was a huge hit and had grossed $364 million worldwide. Red Nose Day was a British initiative that started off in 1988 and comes up every two years. Red nose Day USA, however runs annually and was launched in 2015. This year, the event will be held on May 24.

The British Red Nose Day was held in March 2007, with Curtis filming a 15-minute special sequel to Love Actually, a romantic comedy similar to that of Notting Hill.