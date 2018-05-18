Here's a list of places Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can honeymoon in India

The much-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just around the corner. Amid concerns of who will walk Meghan down the aisle on D-day, the Kensington Palace released the names of the bridesmaids and page boys for the couple on Wednesday. With just two days remaining, fans are unable to contain the excitement. There have already been widespread speculations regarding the royal couple's honeymoon locations. And while there is spotlight aplomb on that front, why not let one's imagination run haywire, and think of a royal honeymoon in India? So let's take a look at the beautiful locations they can traverse in the country if they choose India for their honeymoon.

Amanbagh Resort, Rajasthan

The exquisite Indo-Persian architecture of the resort with the surrounding Aravelli Hills can be the place to be for the tourist couple. The resort has 4 types of stay; pool pavilion, terrace haveli suite, garden haveli suite and courtyard haveli suite. They also offer ayurvedic spa for relaxation.

Ananda Spa Resort, Uttarakhand

Placing itself in the top ten royal resorts in India, the enchanting surroundings of the resort and its tranquil ambiance makes it perfect for the ones seeking some peace and privacy, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

One of the most beautiful palace hotels, Rambagh Palace will let the royal couple indulge in the Mughal royalty which the architecture and vibe to boast of. From the peacock suit to the splendid rooms of the maharajas, this one will be a true Indian royalty experience for Prince Harry and Meghan. The rooms are all draped in silks and are breathtakingly beautiful.

Sardar Samand Palace, Pali

A 1930 architecture, Sardar Samand Palace boasts of a breathtakingly beautiful view of the lake, along with all the privacy and a royal and luxurious stay. Add to it the fact that the restaurant here serves the most delicious continental and Indian food that can surely make the royal couple slurp it all off.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Alwar

Feasts and festivals, Neemrana Fort Palace is home to all, with the most delicious royal flavour to the luxury stay. The palace is built with 12 layers, with 2.5 acres of greenery stretching across. Hanging gardens and swimming pools further add to the aesthetic value. The royal couple would surely love to be a part of these palatial interiors wrapped in the cultural heritage of India.

While the world offers ample places for the royal couple to explore, we hope Harry and Meghan make their way to India, and give us a chance to extend our hospitability, Athithi Devo Bhava style.