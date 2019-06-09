Here's how Joe Jonas' parents found out about his wedding with Sophie Turner

Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 6.53 pm June 09 2019, 6.53 pm

Keeping the news of one's marriage hidden from family is quite a risky task. Well, the peek-a-boo game gets a bit more complicated when you happen to be a well-known singer in the West and your to-be-wife is also a big name in the showbiz. However, difficult it may sound, Joe Jonas made the impossible possible. Yup, you read that right! Recently, in an interview, Joe confessed that his parents were totally unaware of his wedding with star Sophie Turner until they got to know about the breaking news on the web.

On an episode of SiriusXM's Hits1, Jonas spoke about the same. “They did find out online,” Jonas said. “Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever’s in town,” he added.

Elaborating on the same, Joe informed in detail how his parents got to know about his wedding. “They have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” he said. “So I was doing a lot of, like, apologising and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons," he added.