Here’s how late Carrie Fisher will still be a part of Star Wars: Episode IX

Post the success of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the makers have announced the next installment. Star Wars: Episode IX will be a sequel of the 2017 release, and will be the final installment in the Star Wars trilogy. The movie will be directed by JJ Abrams who had helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The cast of the film too has been announced and it will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billie Lourd. However, here’s the surprising part. Actress Carrie Fisher, the original Princess Leia will also be a part of the movie. The surprise being that the actress had passed away in the year 2016. So how do the makers intend to bring her on screen?

The makers intend to use the actress’ footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Director JJ Abrams has stated, “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi too starred Carrie Fisher but it was a posthumous release. The latest, Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to hit the screens in December 2019.