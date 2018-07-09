Here's how 'drinking buddies' Liam Gallapher and Johnny Depp maintain their friendship!

Singer Liam Gallapher and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp’s friendship dates back to the 90s when they were reported to have enjoyed a lot of wild parties together. Post the reunion of the two at Glastonbury Festival in 2017, the latest reports tell us that the two still maintain their great bond and are apparently ‘drinking buddies’ even today.

“Johnny is renting a place close to Liam. They have always really got on and now they are drinking buddies. And they have a lot in common for the finer things in life,” a source told a leading daily.

“Liam has recently been travelling around in private jets, so Johnny must be rubbing off on him,” the source added.

The two are also reportedly neighbours in North London. While Johnny had his constant ups and downs in his life with legal troubles and financial miseries, Gallapher, who avoids the showbiz lifestyle, prefers his local pub.

“He thinks Johnny is great and has a lot of time for him,” the source added.

It was last year, when Johnny travelled to the Glastonbury festival to watch Gallagher’s performance and the two had a ‘wild reunion’ with 40 bottles of vodka, 10 cases of beer and five magnums of champagne, as per the reports.