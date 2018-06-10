Here's some clarification on Victoria and David Beckham's divorce rumours

Of late, whispers were being heard that David and Victoria Beckham are putting an end to their relationship and are heading for a divorce. Even though they made a joint appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, social media went abuzz discussing over their alleged split. But now, the spokesperson of the couple has refuted all the stories and has put an end to the rumour.

A representative quoted to Daily Star Online, "If I spent all my time responding to ridiculous Beckham gossip and rumours there wouldn’t be enough hours in the day. What nonsense."

Meanwhile, Victoria also shared a picture of her sweet kids on Instagram. Posing with her sons and daughter, Victoria seemed to be in her happy space.

It's been 19 years since their marriage and David and Victoria have been the strongest of all. Time and again they have set some serious relationship goals for all the couples out there and it would have been really heartbreaking if these rumours of their alleged split had turned turned out to be true.

But holla, rumours are just the rumours and we are happy to keep it that way!