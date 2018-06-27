Here's the first look of Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s much-anticipated film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is here. The film features the popular Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Brad Pitt and revolves around the struggle of a former Western star and his longtime stunt double to find success in Hollywood. DiCaprio took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his first look from the film.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

A handsome Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen standing alongside co-star Brad Pitt. The film is set in the 1970s and the image oozes vibes of the era. Both stars are dressed in 70s costumes with Leo’s brown leather jacket and Pitt’s denim piece establishing the time period. The film is Tarantino’s take on the Manson Family Murders. The film will see DiCaprio playing Rick Dalton while Pitt will plays Cliff Booth, the two men who stay beside Sharon Tate. There will also be a Manson Family tie-in, as Margot Robbie plays Dalton’s neighbor, Sharon Tate.

The film will also feature Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Jay Sebring, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. The shoot of the film will commence this summer in the Los Angeles area.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood marks Tarantino’s ninth feature film, which reunites him with DiCaprio and Pitt. Tarantino and Pitt worked together in Inglourious Basterds the last time. The film will release on August 9, 2019, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders.