Here’s the list of the infamous 17 from 2017

Once Hollywood top gun Harvey Weinstein was brought down in early October over reports of sexual harassment, the public condemnation emboldened other victims to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against other celebrities as well. The “Weinstein ripple effect" didn't quite reach India but we already had our hands full. Here are the infamous 17 from 2017.

Harvey Weinstein: This is where it all started. In early October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that dozens of women had accused Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul, of engaging in sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape. More than 80 women in the film industry subsequently accused Weinstein of such acts. Shortly after these allegations, Weinstein was dismissed by his company, The Weinstein Company, and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Dileep: On 10 July 2017, Dileep was arrested by the Kerala Police and subsequently remanded for conspiracy of kidnapping and rape attempt on an Indian film actress. On 4 October 2017, Dileep was released on bail by the High Court. Ron Jeremy: Multiple women come forward accusing legendary male porn star Ron Jeremy of sexual misconduct spanning over 30 years. Reports said allegations were made by at least five different women and include sexual harassment and rape. Accusations first gained traction when adult film star Ginger Banks began detailing Jeremy's alleged improprieties with women including herself. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: On 25 August 2017, Singh was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. On 28 August 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape. Kevin Spacey: Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp accused “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey of climbing on top of him in a sexual manner when he was 14 years old at a party in Spacey’s New York apartment. George H.W. Bush: Seven women from separate incidents have come forward to accuse former United States President George H.W. Bush of touching them from behind while they posed beside him for photos. Several accused him of cracking dirty jokes as well. Dustin Hoffman: In a 1979 interview with Time magazine, actress Meryl Streep accused the versatile Hollywood actor of groping her breast while she was auditioning for a play he was directing. In 2017, writer Anna Graham Hunter alleged that Hoffman groped her and talked inappropriately about sex when Hunter was 17 years old. In November, TV producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis accused Hoffman of sexually harassing her as well in 1991. Louis C.K: Five women have accused the Emmy-winning comedian and actor of sexual misconduct dating back at least 15 years, where he called several women and asked them to masturbate in front of him. Steven Seagal: While at least three actresses have accused Steven Seagal of sexual harassment, other women have claimed Seagal acted inappropriately or strangely with them, but not specifically of sexual misconduct. Julianna Margulies, who co-starred with Seagal in 1991's "Out for Justice," said on SiriusXM that when she was 23, she was told by a casting director to go to Seagal's hotel room at night. Ed Westwick: On November 7, 2017, actress Kristina Cohen accused the actor of raping her in February 2014, and filed a police report against Westwick at the LAPD’s Hollywood Division. On November 8, actress Aurélie Wynn accused Westwick of raping her in July 2014. Westwick issued a statement describing both accusations as "provably untrue". On November 15, a third woman accused Westwick of sexual assault. Brett Ratner: Actresses Olivia Munn, Katharine Towne, Jamie Ray Newman, Natasha Henstridge, Jorina King and model and singer Eri Sasaki all alleged varying accounts of inappropriate behavior from director Brett Ratner. In light of the allegations, Ratner said in a statement that he is choosing to “step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities.” Jeremy Piven: On October 30, 2017, actress Ariane Bellamar on Twitter accused the Entourage star of several instances of sexual harassment and assault. Cassidy Freeman came to Bellamar’s defense in an Instagram post, hinting at her own troubling past with Jeremy Ari Gold Piven, who the actress claims did something to her when she was “far too young." On November 9, advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby too alleged that Piven had attacked her in 2003, stating that he had "jumped on" her, "exposed his genitals, held her hands down and began rubbing against her body until he ejaculated." Andrew Kreisberg: Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of the CW shows "Arrow," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash," was fired by Warner Bros. TV Group after allegations by 19 people of sexual harassment and inappropriate contact. Warner Bros. said in a statement on Nov. 29 that the decision came after he was suspended during an internal investigation. Variety first reported that 15 women and four men who have worked with the producer said he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over the years. Jeffrey Tambor: The actor who won critical acclaim for his portrayal of a transgender woman in hit TV series ‘Transparent’, was accused on Nov. 16 of sexually harassing a transgender actor on the show. James Toback: Over 200 women contacted The Los Angeles Times in response to its initial investigation, in which 38 women described similar instances of sexual harassment from the veteran Hollywood writer and director who has written or directed more than a dozen films, including “Tyson,” “The Pick-Up Artist” and “Bugsy,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. Roy Moore: At least nine women have accused Roy Moore, the Republican party's Senate nominee in Alabama, of sexual misconduct only weeks prior to the special election. The story broke on Nov. 9 when The Washington Post reported that Moore allegedly forced a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter in 1979 when he was 32. Charlie Rose: Television host and journalist Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News, PBS and Bloomberg after eight women accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in a Nov. 20 report in The Washington Post. Rose has long hosted the show, which airs on PBS and is filmed at Bloomberg headquarters, and also had been a co-anchor for “CBS This Morning” and a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”