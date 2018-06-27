Here's what Bryan Adams has to say about his rumoured affair with Princess Diana

Rumours of Bryan Adams and Princess Diana seeing each other back in '90s had their share of curiosity and surfaced in plenty of tabloids. At 51 and a father of two, the singer still has his fans swooning over him. He recently appeared at Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen threw the Diana question pretty much straight away.

"There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace," Andy almost smirked, adding, "How would you characterise your relationship with Princess Diana?”

"She didn't sneak me in. I would just roll up," answered Brian.

He added they were just friends which triggered Andy further.

"Friends with benefits?” he asked back.

"She was just… We were good friends," Bryan emphasised.

On that note, Bond girl Cecilie Thomsen who dated Bryan for 12 years, had revealed about their affair in the past.

"I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan. Bryan knew Paul Burrell (former servant, British royal household) very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana. The first time Bryan met Diana I wasn't invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan's affair with Diana didn't make it easier," she had stated.

Okay then!