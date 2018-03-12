home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Here’s what happened when someone needs to give birth silently in A Quiet Place

First published: February 13, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Updated: February 13, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The official trailer for A Quiet Place was released online on Tuesday. The movie features the real-life husband-wife-duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead role. Directed by Krasinski himself, the new horror film deals a fresh concept that is sure to excite horror genre fans. The movie focuses on the couple and their two children living in a post-apocalyptic world where mysterious supernatural creatures have taken over. But anyone who wishes to live in that world has to follow one rule – they must hide in silence because any sound could attract the creatures. So to protect their kids, the lead characters communicate in sign language and ensure pin drop silence throughout.

Things get creepier right at the end of the trailer when Blunt’s character realises that her water has broken and steps into a bathtub to deliver the baby. But alas! She can’t make any sound despite the immense labour pain. This scene is enough to throw light on what’s waiting for you in the theatre!

The film has been bankrolled by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. The trio has earlier produced the 2003 Texas Chain Saw Massacre remake with Jessica Biel, which was possibly the loudest horror movie ever made.

The supporting cast in this movie includes young and talented deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who made a splash last year in Wonderstruck along with Noah Jupe. Krasinski has transitioned from comedies to more grounded work in recent times. The film will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival as the opening-night film on March 9, 2018, and is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures on April 6, 2018.

Twitter has been losing their mind in the movie. Have a look:

 

