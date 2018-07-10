Here’s what Kevin Feige has to say about Tom Holland leaking Spider-Man: Far From Home title

Tom Holland is known for giving out spoilers and unintentionally leaking information that should be kept secret. Well, recently he shared a video on Instagram. While talking about the next Spider Man movie, the actor leaked the title of the film. Thanks to his video, we all came to know that the new movie was titled as Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Well, looking at the video we can say that this was not something that was done unintentionally. But, we were wondering why and here’s the answer.

During an interview with Birth.Movies.Death., Kevin Feige, the head honcho of Marvel Studios, was asked about Tom’s video, to which he stated that they knew the title was going to make its way online once cameras started rolling across the pond, so it was him who left it up to the actor to break the news of the title the way he wanted to. Kevin explained, "There are certain logistics of the way these movies are made that meant that title would potentially be leaked in some way because it was going out into the world in various forms. So Mr. Holland took it upon himself to leak it for us."

So, this means it was all planned!