Here's why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven't finalised their divorce yet

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to split two years back, in September 2016. While the couple has not finalised on the divorce, a new report says that they still haven’t agreed to terms about their six children. Apparently, Pitt has chosen a film that will be shot in LA, which will enable him to be near his kids and Jolie feels resentful about it.

“Brad is opposed to that and is blocking it from happening. Brad will be filming in LA for the summer and wants to see the kids on his regular custody schedule,” a source told E! News.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, demanding a sole physical custody of the kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. But later in November Pitt filed for a joint custody. The couple settled on an agreement after the FBI concluded their investigation of Pitt regarding an alleged incident of child abuse on a private plane. However, Pitt was cleared of his charges later on.

Pitt, for the first time, spoke about the entire custody battle in his 2017 interview to GQ Style and said, “I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” he said. “And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

The couple first started dating in 2015 after they co-starred in comedy-thriller Mr and Mrs Smith. Our hearts broke to know that they were getting separated, but what’s to happen will happen.