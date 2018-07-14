Here’s why Dwayne Johnson is no longer called ‘The Rock’

American actor-producer and semi-retired professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson was once upon a time addressed as The Rock. Our childhood was filled with memories of calling the big man The Rock. But ever since his entry into Hollywood, the star has been called his original name, Dwayne Johnson.

Ever wondered what the reason behind this sudden change was? The man himself revealed it on Jamie Foxx’s digital series Off Script. Johnson said, “I was told at that time, ‘Listen, you can’t talk about wrestling. You can’t go by ‘The Rock’. You can’t be as big.” He said that he was tired of trying to be something that he wasn’t in reality.

The love and relationship he shares with his fans was another reason for his decision to drop ‘The Rock’ from his name. “It’s the most important relationship I have. So finally I reached a point where I said, ‘Alright, two things have to happen: I’m gonna surround myself with a different group of people, different management, and then I’m gonna make sure that I just gotta be me. If you wanna call me ‘Rock’, you call me ‘Rock’,” he added.

The 46-year-old is shooting for Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Emily Brunt right now. He will also be seen in a Fast and Furious spinoff that’s lined up with Jason Statham.