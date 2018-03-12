Here’s why Jack had to die in Titanic

Years after the release of the iconic film, a debate still rages on. Could Rose have saved Jack from dying in the final scenes of Titanic? Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) gives away his life to save Rose (Kate Winslet). He chose to freeze in the cold water and hold Rose afloat on a piece of debris. However, many fans have argued that it was possible for both to have survived the wreck.

Director James Cameroon weighed in on the issue and so did Kate Winslet. Titanic is an award winning film which broke the hearts of many when the hero, Jack dies in the end. And the film’s villain, actor Billy Zane, has said that Jack ‘had to die.’

Zane played the role of Cal, Rose’s arrogant fiancé in Titanic. Speaking to People magazine on why Rose did not make any room for Jack on the floating debris, he said “Your hero had to die. I don’t know what else would have done it. It had to happen.” Zane justified the plot as “just good storytelling.”

Earlier, Cameron had said that Jack was always meant to die. “The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 (of the script) that Jack dies. Very simple... Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him...” said the director in an interview.

Kate Winslet on the other hand, said that the floating door had enough room for both. ​