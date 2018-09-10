Here's why Kit Harington is still rocking the Jon Snow look

The filming of the final season of Game Of Thrones Season 8 wrapped two months back (July). While there is still time for season 8 to air, fans are already finding it difficult to contain their excitement. After the wrap up, stars like Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams took to social media to bid adieu to their characters. But looks like someone is finding it really difficult to let go off his character. And it is our favourite Lord Commander, Jon Snow!

You must have noticed that Kit Harington is still maintaining his Jon Snow look. Well, there’s a reason behind it. The makers have asked him to do so!

The actor, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival, revealed that ‘he cannot give up the Jon Snow look until he gets a go-ahead from production’.

“They own me; they’ve just kept me like this,” he said.

He also went on to explain that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something of a similar nature.

Furthermore, he, who was in a jovial mood, also said that he intends to shave, but grow his hair even longer, to mid-chest length.

“When I shave, I look like a tired child,” he added.

A one-minute-thirty-second long trailer of the much-anticipated final season was recently revealed which includes shots from the previous seasons and a few from season 8.

Winter is coming!