image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Here's why Kit Harington is still rocking the Jon Snow look

Hollywood

Here's why Kit Harington is still rocking the Jon Snow look

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 10 2018, 5.38 pm
back
Emilia ClarkeEntertainmentGame Of Thrones Season 8hollywoodJon SnowMaisie WilliamsToronto International Film Festival
nextMillie Bobby Brown talks about her bold decision to go bald
ALSO READ

GOT Season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's court documents reveal Jamie Lannister's lifespan

Game Of Thrones actor got paid this for his efforts

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer defends the show's real and dirty sex scenes