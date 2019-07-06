Hilary Duff accused of 'child abuse' for having her daughter's ears pierced

In Com Staff July 06 2019, 5.41 pm July 06 2019, 5.41 pm

It's a topic which divides parents. Piercing your baby's ears, is it cute and harmless, or painful and a sign bad parenting? After Hilary Duff shared an image of seven-month-old daughter Banks' new bling, an argument has erupted among her followers, with The Haunting of Sharon Tate actor being accused of 'child abuse'. Duff shared a photo of cute little Banks to her Instagram story on Tuesday, which has been deleted, sporting a cute hairstyle and earrings. In her caption, she wrote, "She has enough hair for a pony!" and added, "Oh and yes we pierced her ears."

The actor also posted a picture with her daughter where the piercing can be seen where all the fans kicked off in the comments. One very angry woman wrote, "I can't believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies (sic) ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn't for medical reasons...is child abuse in my eyes. "The risks are unreal and that throbbing pain in her ears no matter how happy and looked after your child is just isn't justified in my eyes." "Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears, poor baby. Bye!" another fumed.

