Hitched for life! Star Wars fame Felicity Jones secretly marries beau Charles Guard

First published: July 02, 2018 07:39 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Felicity Jones married her boyfriend of three years Charles Guard (who is a director) on Saturday (June 30). The ceremony took place at Sudeley Castle, near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in England, with the star opting to wear a pretty dress. The couple's big day celebration had an impressive guest list, with A-list celebs including the bride's The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks.

As seen in the pictures, the bride wore an elegant full-sleeved white gown with sheer fabric above the bust and a frilled neck. Wearing an expression of utter delight, she slicked her wavy dark hair back beneath a classic mesh veil that fell to the floor. Meanwhile, her groom cut a dapper figure in a three-piece suit with silver trousers, a black jacket and a pale yellow waistcoat.

The venue, the only private castle in England to have a queen buried within its grounds, Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII's six wives, closed its grounds early to the public on Saturday to accommodate the wedding. Have a look at few pictures of the breath-taking venue.

The couple has been dating since 2015, and Guard proposed to her in May last year. Congratulation to the newlyweds!

 

 

 

