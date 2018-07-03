Hitched for life! Star Wars fame Felicity Jones secretly marries beau Charles Guard

Felicity Jones married her boyfriend of three years Charles Guard (who is a director) on Saturday (June 30). The ceremony took place at Sudeley Castle, near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in England, with the star opting to wear a pretty dress. The couple's big day celebration had an impressive guest list, with A-list celebs including the bride's The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks.

As seen in the pictures, the bride wore an elegant full-sleeved white gown with sheer fabric above the bust and a frilled neck. Wearing an expression of utter delight, she slicked her wavy dark hair back beneath a classic mesh veil that fell to the floor. Meanwhile, her groom cut a dapper figure in a three-piece suit with silver trousers, a black jacket and a pale yellow waistcoat.

The venue, the only private castle in England to have a queen buried within its grounds, Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII's six wives, closed its grounds early to the public on Saturday to accommodate the wedding. Have a look at few pictures of the breath-taking venue.

The couple has been dating since 2015, and Guard proposed to her in May last year. Congratulation to the newlyweds!