Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 12.09 pm August 02 2019, 12.09 pm

The Fast and the Furious franchise has presented fans with a number of memorable hand-to-hand combat and action scenes. Nevertheless, fans fell in love when they saw Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) exchanging blows in the seventh film of the franchise. The exchange between them promised a fun bond that can entertain for a long time. Betting on that the franchise went ahead with a spin-off on the two. Going by the early reviews, Hobbs and Shaw seems to be a successful investment that just might help up the ante for the reputation of the franchise which has seen a gradual dip over the years.

Hobbs and Shaw see the duo reluctantly team up to stop the spread of a dangerous virus spread by a maniac named Brixton (Idris Elba) with help from Shaw's sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). As revealed in the trailers the film is an action film mixed with banter and disagreements between the protagonists throughout the film. The film is more about the humor and action with very little focus on the story. It continues to defy physics in ways that are far too unusual. Nevertheless, it seems that this has still managed to win hearts. Variety called the film a "highly accomplished cinematic feat, finding ingenious ways to convey its distorted ground rules."

Although the film is a fun ride, it seems to slow down and drags towards the end. Guardian called the film overextended adding that, "The action runs out of steam in the final battle, but it delivers some bangs and laughs for your buck."

A number of users on Rotten Tomatoes complained that the sci-fi elements of the film set it as too fantastic for the franchise. The most applauded performance in the film is that of Vanessa Kirby who seems to have successfully held of her own. Vanity Fair stated that it was a pleasure to see "Kirby command the action-hero aspects in the film."

It seems that the opinion surrounding the film is clear going by what Rachel Wagner on Rotten Tomatoes had to say, "If you are looking for a silly, over-the-top entertainment with very likable leads than there is more than enough to enjoy here."

If that does not satisfy then it seems you are better off not investing your time or money for this film.