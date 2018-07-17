Holy Moly! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bring the house down as they pose for GQ

It's Kylie, from the jump, who controls the tempo as she joins the league of her cousins and sisters with her hotness quotient breaking the rooftops. The youngest Jenner and her well-oiled glam squad bounce around Milk Studios, in Hollywood, with supreme purpose. Her half-male, half-female contingent is like Ocean's Eleven, except with more crop tops and lip fillers. And instead of a case full of phony casino chips, there's just a roller bag full of luscious hair extensions that need meticulous untangling.

But this time the babe along with her beau are here to stun us for another reason. Read on…

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed GQ into their private world as they posed for the magazine’s August cover. But it’s not only the glamorised part which is alluring. The couple also opened up about their one of a kind courtship for the cover story, and have posed together for the first time. While they've hit a couple of red carpets and events together, the shoot is their first one for a magazine, with Kylie rocking a sexy bodysuit and flaunting her a** and her man in a pinstriped suit.

In the accompanying interview, we learn the two met at Coachella, which was one of the stops on the rapper's tour in 2017. They immediately hit it off. "So he said, 'I'm going back on tour, what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," Kylie explained.

The solution: she joined him on the road. "I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him," she said.

And yes, we cannot end this piece without saying that hey Kylie your hips surely don't lie! *giggles*