Holy shit! Kendall Jenner poses in a pink bikini amid snow and we wonder if she's for real

Looks like the reality star Kendall Jenner was in a mood to chill. We literally went WTF, when a post on Kendall’s IG account saw her in a bikini. Well, Jenner in a bikini is okay, but posing in just a two-piece and flaunting one’s body over a snow-clad region made our jaws drop. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left nothing for her fans to imagine as she flashed a lot of her skin in a tiny pink two-piece. Donning just a bikini, snow boots and a big warm winter hat, Kendall, 23, stood outside in the sub-zero temperature leaving her fans speechless. The model was seen posing with a hot beverage in one hand in front of the Aspen scenery.

Jenner looked breathtaking as she displayed her lithe frame and toned curves for her fans to ogle at. 'F**k it's cold,' Jenner captioned the image. Clearly, Kendall is rocking her bikini bod without caring much about the season. Jenner is rumoured to be dating Philadelphia basketball player Ben Simmons, although things aren't entirely serious between the two as yet. A close source had informed Hollywood Life that, "Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever."

On Saturday, Kendall was seen making the best out of her trip to the mountains with elder sis Kim Kardashian. Looking all ultra-glam, the siblings also headed out for a day of skiing and snowboarding. That's Kardashian-Jenner sisters for you; living in their own la-la land!