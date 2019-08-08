Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 5.41 pm August 08 2019, 5.41 pm

Macaulay Culkin might not be very popular on the silver screen now, but he was a rage in the 90s when he portrayed Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film Home Alone. The actor was also a part of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York where his character boards the wrong flight and separates from his family, who are in Miami. Culkin is, easily, one of the most famous child artists, who gets recognised anywhere he goes. Recently, there have been rumours that Disney is planning to reboot the series and Culkin had the most hilarious reaction to that.

Taking to his social media handles, Culkin posted a picture of himself at home, bloated, in his underwear, watching films and balancing a bowl of noodles in his tummy. He went on to write that this was how Home Alone would look like now, thereby dissing Disney's plans to reboot the show. He then asked Disney to call him. Macaulay is synonymous to the franchise, despite not being a part of Home Alone 3,4 and 5, and no other actor from the series has found fame as much as he has. If Macaulay Culkin 2019 Home Alone will not be as great as the one in the 90s, maybe Disney should listen, right?

Check out the hilarious dig below: