Hooray! Emma Bunton just confirmed Spice Girls’ reunion

Here’s what is going to please the ones waiting for a Spice Girls’ reunion with bated breath. Emma Bunton has hinted that the rumoured animated movie on the celebrated girl band would be going ahead. Yes, and the characters will be reportedly voiced by Posh Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice. When asked on ITV show about her plans for the film and whether it would be happening with feminism at its core, Bunton’s reply left fans delighted.

"It's something that we're talking about," she revealed. "The opportunities we get given, it's amazing. There is so much excitement, it's just about making sure it's the right thing." Also opening up about a Spice Girls reunion, she said, "There is definitely something in the pipeline. Holly knows all of this as we go out for drinks. We want it to be the right thing. A tour, I'm not sure, but a few shows would be great."

With regards to Posh Spice being making a comeback, Emma said: “I'm sure she’ll will be involved in some way.”

"I think it's the right time for us… we want to lighten everything. I am back in the studio. I'm saying this for the first time. I am in the studio having fun with music, on my own," she added.

Previously, there were also reports about the Spice Girls reuniting at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. However, later, Mel C revealed that none of the band members, except Victoria Beckham, was invited.

Well, we just cannot contain our excitement.