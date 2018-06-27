Hot Hollywood directors who can give any actor a run for their money

Drool-worthy abs, strikingly charming looks and a personality that cannot go unnoticed; these are the characteristics of a star. But who says that these characteristics are only limited to stars? Men behind the camera too are no less. While we’re not saying all of them are drop-dead gorgeous, there are some extremely hot directors in Hollywood who can give any actor a run for their money.

You can start ogling right about now...

1.Taika Waititi

He is early in his 40s but Taika Waititi is one of the fittest directors we know! Known for his Thor series, Taika has that wacky sense of style that can instantly draw attention and well, if he were in movies, we sure he would have been at the top of his game.

2. Shane Carruth

Shane Carruth may not have many films registered in his name but he sure has left a mark with his striking personality whenever he has had an interaction. Upstream Color and Primer are some of his projects and how we would have loved to see Shane in his own films.

3. JJ Adams

He is the perfect example of HOTTIE at FIFTY. JJ Adams, who has curated Star Trek and Star Wars series is a man with good looks in abundance.

4. Robert Anthony Rodriguez

Posing with his signature cow-boy style hat, Robert Anthony Rodriguez, is a man of every woman’s dream who loves it raw and edgy. His good looks are irresistible and we wonder how he has stayed away from being on the big screen, limiting himself to be the man just behind the cameras.

5. Zack Snyder

The man behind Justice League, Zack Synder, can make any girl swoon with his alluring looks. Who would say that this man is already in his 50s? The attitude with which he pulls of his salt-and-pepper look, uff; he can be a female serial killer making use of his good looks as a weapon.

6. Robert Eggers

The Witch and The Lighthouse director, Robert Eggers, is one handsome man who can make any girl go weak in her knees. Grey eyes, sexy beard and looks that can kill, Robert is a charmer indeed!

So what are you waiting for? Start stalking these directors on social media and you can thank us later!