House Of Cards fame Robin Wright ties the knot in a private ceremony!

House Of Cards actor Robin Wright and her French beau Clement Giraudet, who were first seen together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017, had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. While speculations have been rife of the couple being engaged, the latest update on their relationship is sure to raise the excitement. The duo is now, reportedly, married!

Vogue Paris reports that the couple tied the knot recently in a private ceremony in the company of only their ‘dearest and nearest’ ones. Robin is said to have donned a floor-length bohemian-inspired white lace dress.

What sent fans into a tizzy was Wright’s daughter Dylan Penn’s video on Instagram, which was captioned - ‘Wedding Vibes’. The video features the guests enjoying a party in southern France, along with some musicians playing the guitars. The 27-year-old Penn is seen dancing while sipping champagne.

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Talking about the wedding, a source told People, “It was very intimate and low-key. Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.’

Robin and Clement were earlier spotted kissing in Paris, where they spent a romantic weekend.

Forrest Gump’s Robin Wright, who was earlier married to Dane Witherspoon for two years and, post that, to Sean Penn, is also a mother of two children, Dylan and Hopper.