House of Cards final season teaser shows Robin Wrights ascension

The final season trailer of the much awaited House of Cards is here and it is more powerful than ever. The trailer comes after one of its lead Kevin Spacey was ousted from the cast after allegations of sexual assault were made against the actor. Robin Wright has now taken over the show and the trailer teaser does the safe bet of showing how busy the White House is despite the calmness of the Oval office.

Wright’s accession to the power chair is well established in the teaser as two White House staff seriously walk around the house taking us through several doors to the ultimate Oval Office. The tag line of the trailer of the final season read ‘All Hail The Chief’.

This will be the first season to be telecast without Spacey. He was fired from the show following allegations by actor Anthony Rapp accusing Spacey of assaulting him as a minor. The incident occurred in the Old Vic Theatre in London, where Spacey was a programmer. Rapp’s accusations were followed by several other revealing his history of sexual misconducts. Spacey was soon removed from the show after Netflix conducted an investigation. Last month, Spacey’s charitable foundation the Kevin Spacey Foundation shut shop in UK stating that the existence of the foundation no longer seemed feasible.

House of Cards is one of the most important series for Netflix as it was the first original series by the giant which helped compete with cable TV shows. With Spacey gone from its final season, it will be interesting to see how Wright takes the narrative forward.