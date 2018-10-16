How Nicole Kidman was protected in a sex-starved industry

He may be the perfect man onscreen but his offscreen life has been nothing but tumultuous. Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman seldom talks about her marriage that ended after 11 long years. In an essay published in the New York Magazine, Kidman bares her soul as she talks about her association to Cruise. The Lion actor states that being married to a powerful man such as Tom Cruise, at the tender age of 22, was like a protection shield in an industry that house predators like Harvey Weinstein.

"I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned."

Nicole doesn't stop there. She goes on to state that she has had her fair share of #MeToo moments. It is the sadness she has seen in life that brings about her powerful emotions on screen.

"Of course I’ve had #MeToo moments — since I was little! But do I want to expose them in an article? No. Do they come out in my work? Absolutely. I’m open and raw. I want to have my well of experience and emotion tapped into, used — and I’m not just talking about sexual harassment. I’m talking about loss, death, the full array of life."

This is possibly the only time Nicole has opened up about her time with the volatile Cruise. So why doesn't the critically acclaimed actor not speak candidly about her past?

"Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful."