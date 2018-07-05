How sweet! Chance The Rapper goes on his knees to propose Kirsten Corley

The Acid Rap star, Chance The Rapper, has finally popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Kristen Corley. The sweet star went on his knees and proposed marriage to his Kirsten with a big fat diamond ring.

Their good friend Natalie Grace shared a few pictures on Instagram wherein we see Kristen showing off her ring. The last picture sees Chance on his knees holding the ring and Kristen almost in tears of joy. Their beautiful daughter stood by her daddy' side when he proposed to her mother.

Check Natalie's post below:

Congratulations to the happy family!

Chance and Kirsten started dating in 2013 and have a daughter together. Though their relationship hasn't been very smooth given they have been going through a topsy turvy road, looks like they have left all that in the past and are ready to settle down with each other.

We have also stumbled upon a video of Chance proposing to Kristen. How sweet!

Now we can't wait to see their beautiful wedding pictures.