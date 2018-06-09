How to Train Your Dragon 3: Toothless trying to flirt is the cutest thing you’ll see

The first trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been released and it gives us a glimpse of the final film of the trilogy. Since the first film, there’s been a lot going on with the franchise, including a number of animated films on Netflix and Cartoon Network. A number of video games cropped up as well along with the second film in the franchise.

The new trailer gives us a look at a new ‘hidden world’ and focuses a lot on Toothless being hit by Cupid. Of course, no film with a hero is complete without an evil villain, and HTTYD has a baddie with a dragon hunting agenda. From the trailer, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (voiced by Jay Baruchel) looks happy to have brought peace between the dragons and the Vikings following the events of How To Train Your Dragon 2.

However, things change as one night as Toothless and Hiccup come across a female dragon – a Light Fury. Toothless is immediately smitten by the white beast and tries to woo her in a funny dragon mating dance as Hiccup helps him. Yes, Toothless has a girlfriend.

The cast includes Cate Blanchett voicing Valka, Hiccup’s mum, Craig Ferguson as Gobber, a veteran warrior and Kit Harington as Eret the dragon trapper. The Hidden World doesn’t hit the theatres before 2019 but the makers want to keep the hype up until the film finally releases.