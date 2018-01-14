Hugh Grant: Robert Downey Jr. wanted to kill me

The New Year calls for new resolutions and also for letting bygones be bygones. If you wanted to kill someone, well, probably it’s wise you let that slide. That’s what Robert Downey Jr. did. According to Hugh Grant, The Iron Man wanted to kill Hugh. However, Downey has decided to bury the hatchet and wants to “break bread” with the Bridget Jones's Diary actor.

“He (Downey) hated me," Grant told E! News.

Back in 1995, both actors worked on a historical drama film called Restoration, which was directed by Michael Hoffman. Downey allegedly took instant dislike towards Grant

"We did a thing called Restoration, and he took one look at me and wanted to kill me.”

When asked what the reason was, Grant replied, “"I don't know. I was so hurt."

Downey, in an earlier interview, also confirmed that he didn’t take much liking to the Paddington Star. "I just thought he was a d*ck, that’s all. And I still do," Downey said.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Downey has decided to let go of the 23-year-old difference between Grant. In a tweet, Downey has declared that a lot has happened over the past 20 years and now, he wants to let go of it. He also proposed that the two should get together to “break bread”. Downey even praised Grant for standing up against piracy.

A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy. Let’s break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 11, 2018

Grant reciprocated the gesture with a tweet where he accepted Downey’s proposal to eat together.

Thanks, @RobertDowneyJr .Nice way to kick off the year. And yes- if you’re in London come by and break bread. Won’t be easy as my 5 year old bakes it,but you seem strong. Respect. #burythehatchet2018 — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 12, 2018

When Iron Man makes you an offer, you better not decline it!