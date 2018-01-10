Hugh Grant set to become a father for the fifth time!

British actor and producer Hugh Grant is going to be a dad again! This is Grant’s baby no. 5 and third with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. The 57-year-old actor has become a dad for the fifth time in seven years. The couple were spotted walking through a New York City airport on Tuesday where Anna Eberstein was seen with a baby bump.

Though the couple have not officially confirmed the news, Eberstein’s mother Susanne has confirmed that there is indeed another baby due for the couple. "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon," Susanne told Aftonbladet, a Swedish magazine.

Grant and Eberstein are already parents to a two-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Apart from the two children he had with Swedish TV producer Eberstein, Hugh is father to 15-year-old Damian Hurley, who was born to Elizabeth Hurley in 2002.

In 2011, the Bridget Jone’s actor also fathered a child with Tinglan Hong, who’s a Chinese receptionist working in a London restaurant. They named their daughter Tabitha and her Chinese name is Xiao Xi, which means ‘happy surprise’. Grant’s publicist revealed that Grant had a ‘fleeting affair’ with Hong.