Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal’s sweater prank on Ryan Reynold is the latest meme sensation

Actor Ryan Reynolds is, yet again, the reason behind our laughter. However, unlike in the past, he is the one who got trolled this time. The 42-year-old actor took to his social media and shared a picture of him, along with pals and Deadpool co-actors, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. In the picture, a grumpy Ryan Reynolds can be seen donning a red gift wrap sweater, as he stood among his naughty buddies, Hugh and Jake. The two of them can be seen laughing shamelessly. Reason? Hugh and Jake informed the actor that it was an ugly sweater party and he really turned up in a sweater.

Well, in reality, it was a prank. As soon as Ryan shared the trio’s picture online, it received a whopping 8 million likes and 115 thousand comments. Well, it also made its way to our creative meme-makers and we are dying due to laughter. Have a look at some of the most amusing and relatable memes on the internet.

ryan reynolds is me in any social setting pic.twitter.com/RrDPYgKGBD — megan • HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOUIS (@marvelsziams) December 21, 2018

I love the look on Ryan Reynolds' face. It's so relatable. pic.twitter.com/KkNOrApLPL — D (@D_3639_) December 22, 2018

We would like to thank Hugh, Ryan and Jake for driving away our Monday blues and making our Christmas a little more happening. Hehe.