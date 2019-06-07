Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 11.48 pm June 07 2019, 11.48 pm

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine, a character he portrayed for 17 years in the X-Men. His character has been put to rest with the film Logan but there are rumours the studio might reboot the legendary character. There are some actors who become synonymous with their characters, just like Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and Toby Maguire as Spiderman, Hugh Jackman has become Wolverine for the fans along the years. But at his recent show, the Logan star revealed that his career almost ended before it began.

During a performance of his one-man show The Man. The Music. The Show. on Sunday night, he told the audience that he was almost fired five months into the making of X-Men. “Five weeks into shooting and I was on the verge of getting fired,” Jackman said. “The head of the studio pulled me aside, sat me down at lunch, and said that they were worried that they weren’t seeing on camera what they’d seen in the audition.”

He did not take names as to who the head of the studio was but revealed that they used a very interesting smile while giving him an earful. “It’s like there’s a lampshade over the light,” Jackman remembered. “The next day the director pulled me aside and told me exactly the same thing.” He also recalled being freaked out the end of the biggest break of his career.