Nilofar Shaikh May 31 2019, 5.41 pm May 31 2019, 5.41 pm

Netflix has become immensely popular in India and from many Bollywood actors (Nawazudding Siddiqui, Abhay Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, etc) have picked up various Netflix series to add to their filmography. With Leila already on Huma Qureshi's list, she is now ready to join Justice League's director Zack Synder's for his The Army of Dead for Netflix. The movie is set against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, following a group of mercenaries set out to pull off the greatest heist in the gambling town.

Huma, in a statement, said that she was excited to begin shooting for the film. She said, “I am so humbled and excited for the opportunity,” “I’m a huge fan of Zack Snyder and can’t wait to begin shoot.” Huma Qureshi made her film debut with a supporting role in the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Her performance in the film received all praises. With movies like Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and several other movies on her list, this would be her second Netflix venture after Leila. It is expected to be released in 2020.

Here's the trailer of Leila, the dystopian Netflix Indian original starring Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Arif Zakaria and Rahul Khanna.