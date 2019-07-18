Antara Kashyap July 18 2019, 12.00 am July 18 2019, 12.00 am

The trailer of the highly-anticipated Hustlers is out and it's better than what we hoped for! The trailer teases a story of a gang of strippers led by Jennifer Lopez, who scam Wall Street clients as an act of revenge for stealing from the hardworking citizens of America. Inspired by the article The Hustlers at Scores by journalist Jessica Pressler of the New York Times, this film is definitely a modern-day Robin Hood story. The cast is diverse with Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B and it is refreshing to actually see women of all colours and body types be fierce and in control of their sexuality.

The best thing about the trailer is how easily the film could have been hyper-sexualized, but it isn't. Stripping isn't made to look dirty but more as a profession. Even when Lopez is teaching Wu the tricks of the pole it looks more like a dance form than a sexy move. It is most definitely the result of the female director Lorene Scafaria calling the shots. Also important is how you empathise with the characters, even when they are doing illegal things. It is almost like you are rooting for them to do more illegal things. The sheer confidence that JLo makes you realise that she is definitely the brightest of the already stellar star-cast!

Also, what we look forward to from this film is how Cardi B and Lizzo perform in the film. Cardi B, who was a stripper before she established herself as a rap star, is her usual self in the trailer. Lizzo is another brilliant artist who has steadily gathered attention with her amazing discography and flute playing abilities. The singer is also known to be one of the most body-positive artists of the generation.