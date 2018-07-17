I just want to save them: Lindsay Lohan to turn a mother soon?

Lindsay Lohan won our hearts with her twin kid act in The Parent Trap, and then wowed us with the likes of Mean Girls, Just My Luck and many more. But then, fame got the better of her as the actress tumbled into the dark dungeon of drugs and from then, her relationship with rehab began and that with showbiz deteriorated. A look at her now and it's difficult to fathom that she was the same innocent face which made all smile with her antics on the big screen. However, we hope that the actress recuperates and that she is. Now, she is in the news for something beautiful that she wants to embrace, motherhood, but not by way of giving birth. Lohan wants to adopt a kid and give him or her a new lease of life.

Lohan recently met Syrian refugee kids in Turkey, and her heart melted at the sight of them. The actress has always been vocal about her maternal instincts and spoke on how she would love to have at least four kids in future, but has no plans to start a family yet.

Lindsay said in an interview with The Mail, "I've spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey, and it made me realise how much I love kids." She added, "I just want to save them."

🙏🏻🧜🏼‍♀️🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 6, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

Well, we really look forward to this new phase of Lindsay's life, if she goes ahead with it. Though she has not been quite lucky with relationships, a mother and child bond would surely be a beautiful addition to her life.