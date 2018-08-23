It seems like a lifetime ago when rumours of Idris Elba playing the next James Bond started doing the rounds of the internet. We'll be absolutely honest that the thought of a coloured man playing 007 was exciting. However, millions of hearts broke when a reporter asked if she was looking at the next Bond. Idris Elba expeditiously replied: "No."

Idris Elba had previously stated that he was too old to play Bond. However, the 45-year-old Luther actor recently tweeted out a selfie, captioning it: My name's Elba, Idris Elba. This tweet fanned the rumours further, as fans of the actor thought that he was confirming his status as the next James Bond. Here's the tweet:

So, if Idris Elba isn't the next James Bond, who will it be? Here's a list of actors who will make a strong Bond.

John Boyega

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Daniel Henney

Micheal Fassbender

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hardy

Daniel Craig has previously starred as 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Craig is yet to play out his last Bond role. The English actor is all set to return as Bond, for the fifth time, in 2019, in James Bond 25 that was going to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, but Boyle departed the project recently.